High risk of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says the risk of stage 2 rotational load shedding remains high for today.

Yesterday the power utility implemented stage 1 between 9am and 3pm, before rolling out stage 2 late in the afternoon.

The parastatal says the grid could not cope with the demand placed on it and customers should expect power cuts until the end of the year.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says as a result of the difficulties the power utility is facing, load shedding is likely to be implemented between 9am and 10pm on Sunday.