Heatwave warning issued for Gauteng, north-eastern parts of SA

The weather service says the heatwave takes hold on Sunday and is expected to last until about Wednesday with temperatures rising to the high 30s.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a heatwave alert for the north-eastern parts of the country including Gauteng.

It says the heatwave takes hold on Sunday and is expected to last until about Wednesday with temperatures rising to the high 30s.

Advisory: A heat wave with persistently high temperatures expected in Gauteng and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo from tomorrow Sunday until Tuesday. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 1, 2018

Forecaster Wayne Venter there's little chance of rainfall over the next 72 hours.

“We do have hot weather coming through from Botswana down to the north-eastern parts of South Africa. Temperatures will be very high for the next couple of days over the north and northeastern parts of the country with temperatures going into the mid and high 30s.”

Venter says from Wednesday conditions should start cooling down for most parts.