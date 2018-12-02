Heatwave warning issued for Gauteng, north-eastern parts of SA
The weather service says the heatwave takes hold on Sunday and is expected to last until about Wednesday with temperatures rising to the high 30s.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a heatwave alert for the north-eastern parts of the country including Gauteng.
It says the heatwave takes hold on Sunday and is expected to last until about Wednesday with temperatures rising to the high 30s.
Advisory: A heat wave with persistently high temperatures expected in Gauteng and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo from tomorrow Sunday until Tuesday.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 1, 2018
Forecaster Wayne Venter there's little chance of rainfall over the next 72 hours.
“We do have hot weather coming through from Botswana down to the north-eastern parts of South Africa. Temperatures will be very high for the next couple of days over the north and northeastern parts of the country with temperatures going into the mid and high 30s.”
Venter says from Wednesday conditions should start cooling down for most parts.
Popular in Local
-
Patricia de Lille names her new party 'Good'
-
Eskom apologises for inconvenience caused by load shedding
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
-
Banyana Banyana lose to Nigeria in Awcon 2018 final
-
Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10pm
-
High risk of stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, says Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.