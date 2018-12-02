Heartbreak for Banyana in #Awcon18 final

Up against the defending champions, Banyana were looking for their first title in 12 attempts while the Super Falcons were hunting down their record ninth title.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana lost 4-3 on penalties to Nigeria in the final of the African Women’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on Saturday afternoon.

Up against the defending champions, Banyana were looking for their first title in 12 attempts while the Super Falcons were hunting down their record ninth title.

After a long tournament, the fatigue was settling into both sides and the tactical battle ensued.

Nigeria had the perfect opportunity to win the match from the penalty spot but they missed the glorious chance in the second half.

The match fizzled out into a goalless draw after the 90-minute mark and after 30 minutes of extra time.

The dreaded penalty shootout ensued with Nigeria missing the first penalty. Linda Motlalo was the unfortunate player to miss the final penalty for Banyana to hand the Super Falcons a 4-3 penalty shootout win.