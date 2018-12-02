Global Citizen organisers extend sympathies over rigger who died during preps
The rigger, working on behalf of a production partner for the festival, suffered fatal injuries arising from a fall at the FNB Stadium yesterday.
JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 have extended their sympathies to the family, colleagues and friends of a rigger who died during the festival's preparations.
In a statement shared with Channel 24, the initiative says it has been advised that the person was an experienced rigger and was wearing all appropriate safety gear and equipment.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
