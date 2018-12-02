France considers state of emergency to prevent riots recurring

-
Putin briefs Trump over Ukraine as EU leaders up pressureWorld
-
France considers state of emergency to prevent riots recurringWorld
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his deathWorld
-
Patricia de Lille to announce her party's namePolitics
-
Concern over lack of Nsfas funding applications for TVET college studiesLocal
-
Eskom apologises for inconvenience caused by load sheddingLocal
-
-
-
Wilder retains heavyweight crown after Fury thriller ends in drawSport
-
Heartbreak for Banyana in #Awcon18 finalSport
-
Banyana Banyana lose to Nigeria in Awcon 2018 finalSport
-
Cape Town confident it can host 2023 Netball World CupSport
-
Fifa investigating sex abuse claims on Afghanistan women's teamSport
-
SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon finalSport
-
Global Citizen organisers extend sympathies over rigger who died during prepsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 1 December 2018Lifestyle
-
New HIV infections in WC drop by 3,000 in 2 yearsLifestyle
-
Nicki Minaj seemingly reopens Cardi B feudLifestyle
-
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tie the knotLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Pharrell arrives in SA for Global Citizen FestivalLifestyle
-
[PODCAST] Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 with Nomzamo MbathaLifestyle
-
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie reach custody agreementLifestyle
-
Jay-Z says his 'What's Free' verse wasn't intended as a dissLifestyle
-
-
[OPINION] SA taxpayers can’t keep bailing out broken airlineOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Here’s what Trump needs to do at the G20Opinion
-
[OPINION] Lifestyle diseases could scupper Africa’s rising life expectancyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Is South Africa’s Constitutional Court protecting democracy?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Swift action needed on Political Party Funding BillOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Shades of Brazil as anti-corruption drive in S Africa turns nastyOpinion
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
-
France considers state of emergency to prevent riots recurring
Groups of young men with faces masked, some carrying metal bars and axes, rioted on the streets of central Paris on Saturday, setting a dozen vehicles ablaze and torching buildings.
PARIS - France will consider imposing a state of emergency to prevent a recurrence of some of the worst civil unrest in more than a decade and urged peaceful protesters to come to the negotiating table, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said on Sunday.
Groups of young men with faces masked, some carrying metal bars and axes, rioted on the streets of central Paris on Saturday, setting a dozen vehicles ablaze and torching buildings.
“We have to think about the measures that can be taken so that these incidents don’t happen again,” Griveaux told Europe 1 radio.
When asked about imposing a state of emergency, he said the president, prime minister and interior minister would discuss all options available to them at a meeting on Sunday.
