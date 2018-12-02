Popular Topics
Family of North West pupil (7) stabbed to death holds funeral in Zimbabwe

The child's relatives gathered for a night vigil ahead of the funeral. His grandfather has asked grieving family members to accept what happened and move on.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
4 hours ago

MOUNT DARWIN, ZIMBABWE - The grade one pupil who was stabbed to death at his North West school will be laid to rest today in his home country, Zimbabwe.

His parents arrived in Mount Darwin last night, after a 26-hour journey.

The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school in Makapanstad, North West, last week, allegedly by an older boy.

The grade 11 suspect was arrested and is expected back in court this week

The child's relatives gathered for a night vigil ahead of the funeral. His grandfather has asked grieving family members to accept what happened and move on.

It has been a difficult two weeks for the visibly distraught family, who have been caught between moving on and wishing the worst possible form of punishment on the person responsible for taking the boy's life.

