Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until 10pm
This follows the implementation of stage 1 and 1 load shedding on Saturday and the high likelihood of rotational outages being implemented today.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has advised that stage 2 load shedding is to be implemented from 8am to 10pm today.
Please be advised that stage 2 #loadshedding is to be implemented from 08:00 to 22:00 today. Please check your area schedules (Eskom or municipal) for your times that you will be impacted. More details to follow @eNCA @IOL @CityPowerJhb @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @CityTshwane— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 2, 2018
