Eskom apologises for inconvenience caused by load shedding

Eskom confirmed stage 2 load shedding kicked in on Sunday morning and is likely to last until about 10pm tonight.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has apologised to the whole country for the inconvenience caused by the ongoing controlled power outages.
The parastatal has confirmed stage 2 load shedding kicked in o n Sunday morning and is likely to last until about 10pm tonight.
It says it was unable to replenish its water and diesel reserves over the past few days and has to take drastic measures.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe the power utility especially apologises for load shedding over weekends as the demand on the system is generally and there shouldn't be any outages.
