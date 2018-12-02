Donald Trump says he hopes to meet Kim Jong Un in early 2019
When asked about a future meeting, US President Donald Trump said: "I think we're going to do one fairly (soon) -- into January, February, I think."
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he hopes to organise a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in early 2019, perhaps as soon as January or February.
Trump told reporters travelling home to Washington with him aboard Air Force One from Argentina that "three sites" were in consideration for the meeting, a follow-up to their historic summit in Singapore in June.
When asked about a future meeting, Trump said: "I think we're going to do one fairly (soon) -- into January, February, I think."
Trump had been in Buenos Aires for the Group of 20 Summit.
In June, Trump and Kim opened up dialogue on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula after months of trading military threats and pointed barbs.
The two leaders signed a vaguely worded document on denuclearization of the peninsula, but progress since has stalled as Washington and Pyongyang spar and North Korea has taken few concrete steps to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to meet with a top North Korean official in early November, but the meeting was abruptly put off, with North Korea insisting that Washington ease sanctions.
On Friday, Trump discussed the situation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
The pair "reaffirmed their commitment to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea, Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.
They agreed on the need for "maintaining vigorous enforcement of existing sanctions to ensure the DPRK understands that denuclearization is the only path," Sanders said, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
But differences have emerged between Washington and Seoul on how to proceed with Kim, as the dovish Moon has long favored engagement with the North.
When asked Saturday if he would ever host Kim in the United States, Trump replied: "At some point, yeah."
Popular in World
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
Putin hits back as Trump fuels G20 tensions
-
Presidential plane to transport George HW Bush's coffin to Washington
-
As load shedding hits, Ramaphosa discusses energy investment with Saudi prince
-
France considers state of emergency to prevent riots recurring
-
Putin briefs Trump over Ukraine as EU leaders up pressure
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.