Concern over lack of Nsfas funding applications for TVET college studies
The Nsfas application process was meant to close at midnight on Friday but was extended to allow for last minute applications until midnight on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela says there is concern around the lack of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) applications for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.
The student funding scheme has processed close to 400,000 applications, with a large majority of those for students wanting to attend universities.
Manamela says there has been very little interest in TVET colleges.
"I specifically urge those students who want to study at TVET colleges to apply urgently because we have received very few applications in this regards. I wish you all the best for the 2019 academic year and I wish to see you in all our higher education institutions."
