Cardi B bemoans the cost of her beauty regime
The 26-year-old rap star has taken to Instagram to hit out at the cost of her grooming routine, revealing she spends as much as $1,000 simply to get her hair and nails done.
Speaking from the back of a limo, Cardi explained: "Let me tell you mother*s something, it's getting more and more expensive - well, nah for real, it's getting more expensive to maintain us women.
"You know this is not the early 2000s and st where you give a b*h $100 to get her motherg hair done, nails done, her eyebrows done. Whatever."
Cardi - who is famed for her outspoken nature - then went into more detail about how much she specifically spends on her hair and nails these days.
The New York-born star - whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar - said: "Let me tell you something ... like, bs is not getting the $17 full set with the three pre-nail design motherr. "Bes want the gel set and some hos, like me - you know what I'm saying - want Swarovski crystals. So that about there is about $200 - the end nail.
"You know what I'm saying. "And then the hair? We are not in the era where bs do the blowouts, you know what I'm saying, or the sew-ins and st. Nah, bs want the full lace wig. The wig is about $800, $500, it really depend on where you get it from.
"This dye about, I say about $300-$200. $300. So, just on that at it's $1,000! So ... what's good?"
