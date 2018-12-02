Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana named player of the tournament

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana named player of the tournament

The speedy striker finished the African Women’s Cup of Nations tournament as the top goal scorer.

Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana with her Women's Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament award. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter
Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana with her Women's Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament award. Picture: @CAF_Online/Twitter
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite their 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the final of the African Women’s Cup of Nations, Banyana Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana was named as the player of the tournament.

The speedy striker finished the tournament as the top goal scorer, netting five times to help Banyana to the Afcon final and helping the side qualify for their very first Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Kgatlana scored the crucial goal in the opening game against Nigeria while also netting against Equatorial Guinea and Mali in the semifinal.

The striker also made it to the team of the tournament, along with defenders Janine van Wyk and Lebohang Ramalepe.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA