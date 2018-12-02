Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana named player of the tournament
The speedy striker finished the African Women’s Cup of Nations tournament as the top goal scorer.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite their 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the final of the African Women’s Cup of Nations, Banyana Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana was named as the player of the tournament.
The speedy striker finished the tournament as the top goal scorer, netting five times to help Banyana to the Afcon final and helping the side qualify for their very first Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.
Kgatlana named TOTAL Woman of the Competition https://t.co/dvHK2RiP6O pic.twitter.com/w6yD3so8vL— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 2, 2018
Kgatlana scored the crucial goal in the opening game against Nigeria while also netting against Equatorial Guinea and Mali in the semifinal.
The striker also made it to the team of the tournament, along with defenders Janine van Wyk and Lebohang Ramalepe.
Here is the @CAF_Online Best XI of the tournament— Total Women's Africa Cup of Nations (@CAF_AWCON) December 1, 2018
Goalkeeper
Oluehi 🇳🇬
Defenders
Ramalepe 🇿🇦
Ebi 🇳🇬
Van Wyk 🇿🇦
Tcheno 🇨🇲
Midfielders
Feudjio 🇨🇲
Ndoumbouk🇨🇲
Addo🇬🇭
Forwards
Toure🇲🇱
Kgatlana 🇿🇦
Aboudi Onguene 🇨🇲 #TotalAWCON18 pic.twitter.com/AaRbWWLK24
