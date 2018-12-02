Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana named player of the tournament

The speedy striker finished the African Women’s Cup of Nations tournament as the top goal scorer.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite their 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Nigeria’s Super Falcons in the final of the African Women’s Cup of Nations, Banyana Banyana’s Thembi Kgatlana was named as the player of the tournament.

The speedy striker finished the tournament as the top goal scorer, netting five times to help Banyana to the Afcon final and helping the side qualify for their very first Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Kgatlana scored the crucial goal in the opening game against Nigeria while also netting against Equatorial Guinea and Mali in the semifinal.

The striker also made it to the team of the tournament, along with defenders Janine van Wyk and Lebohang Ramalepe.