As load shedding hits, Ramaphosa discusses energy investment with Saudi prince

It was agreed during a meeting earlier this year that Saudi Arabia would pump R133 billion worth of investment into South Africa, primarily to be focused on the troubled energy sector.

FILE: Minister Jeff Radebe today signed a R12 billion deal with Saudi Arabian power companies who are investing in renewable energy. Pictured is President Cyril Ramaphosa with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa is hit by yet more load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa has met Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss energy investment.

This is on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Summit in Argentina.

Reports say the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and investment.

However, they failed to provide any further details. This is a follow up to a meeting earlier this year.

It was agreed during a meeting earlier this year that Saudi Arabia would pump R133 billion worth of investment into South Africa, primarily to be focused on the troubled energy sector.

The pledge was made during Ramaphosa’s state visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Bin Salman.

Eskom has warned that load shedding is set to continue through the festive season, as it battles problems with the provision of coal.

