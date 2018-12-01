Young people must take lead in fighting HIV epidemic, says Mabuza
David Mabuza started his address at the Dobsonville Stadium a short while ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza has told the official World Aids Day commemoration that the voice of young people has been missing from the important conversation around HIV and Aids for far too long.
Mabuza started his address at the Dobsonville Stadium a short while ago.
He’s told the crowd he’s happy that young people have finally taken up the challenge of speaking up and fighting the HIV epidemic.
“I’m happy to be speaking to young people, this voice has been missing. This voice has been absent for a long time in the challenges that we are facing as a country.
“Now that you’re here [and] determined, you want to stand up and face the challenge; I’m grateful because every generation has got its own mission.”
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is also expected to address the event later on in the afternoon.
WATCH: Official World Aids Day commemoration
