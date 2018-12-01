Popular Topics
World Aids Day: Men urged to get tested & know their status

Today marks World Aids Day and this year's theme is based on people knowing their status.

FILE: A nurse conducts an HIV test at a voluntary testing centre. Picture: EWN
FILE: A nurse conducts an HIV test at a voluntary testing centre. Picture: EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights group Sonke Gender Justice is calling on South Africans to get tested for HIV/Aids.

Today marks World Aids Day and this year's theme is based on people knowing their status.

The Department of Health will have testing stations set up at the Dobsonville stadium on Saturday between 8am and 3pm.

Senior strategic officer at Sonke Gender Justice Bafana Khumalo said: “We continue to push, particularly for men and young boys, to be tested. The major gap in our knowledge about those who are infected is primarily men who do not test and some who do test, but do not follow up and take treatment.”

Khumalo also says the country's health care system needs to improve to tackle HIV/Aids.

“We are worried about treatment not being available as regular as it should. We think there’s a lot that needs to be done so that we don’t fall back from the advances we have done in combating HIV.”

