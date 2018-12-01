[WATCH] Pharrell arrives in SA for Global Citizen Festival
Pharrell Williams made an appearance at the Adidas store in Sandton, Johannesburg to mingle with fans for the launch of his clothing line in collaboration with Adidas before he performs as part of the line up at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - US musician and producer, Pharrell Williams is here.
He will join Beyonce and Jay-Z, who arrived on Thursday at Lanseria International Airport, as well as Usher, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Mad'jozi and other stars as they take the stage in front of thousands of fans.
Pharrell Williams in Sandton for the global launch of his BYW @adidasZA #adidaspharrellwilliams pic.twitter.com/GFcz9eQCt3— Bubblegum Club (@bubblegumclubbb) December 1, 2018
Incredible to have Pharrell Williams at the @adidasZA store in #SandtonCity!— Sandton City (@SandtonCity) December 1, 2018
Did you get to meet and greet? 😉#Adidas #pharrelxadidas #globalcitizen #trends #sneakers pic.twitter.com/0RmqdnJmFU
I just saw @Pharrell shopping at Sandton City. 😭 pic.twitter.com/pEYH1uGqLG— Zahra. (@ZahraUppel) December 1, 2018
.@Pharrell just made my day. 😭 pic.twitter.com/9603o6nSkK— Tshepang Mollison (@TwiggyMoli) December 1, 2018
