[WATCH] Pharrell arrives in SA for Global Citizen Festival

Pharrell Williams made an appearance at the Adidas store in Sandton, Johannesburg to mingle with fans for the launch of his clothing line in collaboration with Adidas before he performs as part of the line up at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday.

FILE: Musician Pharrell Williams attends TheWrap's Awards & Foreign Screening Series "Despicable Me 2" at the Landmark Theater on November 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP
FILE: Musician Pharrell Williams attends TheWrap's Awards & Foreign Screening Series "Despicable Me 2" at the Landmark Theater on November 19, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: AFP
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - US musician and producer, Pharrell Williams is here.

Williams made an appearance at the Adidas store in Sandton, Johannesburg to mingle with fans for the launch of his clothing line in collaboration with Adidas before he performs as part of the line up at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday.

He will join Beyonce and Jay-Z, who arrived on Thursday at Lanseria International Airport, as well as Usher, Cassper Nyovest, Sho Mad'jozi and other stars as they take the stage in front of thousands of fans.

