Students urged to submit NSFAS funding applications before deadline strikes

Applications were meant to close yesterday at midnight, but the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced that the deadline would be extended until midnight tomorrow to allow for late applications.

People at the new Nsfas site at the Local Youth Centre in Ratanda, Johannesburg on 1 August 2017. Picture: Twitter/@NYDARSA
People at the new Nsfas site at the Local Youth Centre in Ratanda, Johannesburg on 1 August 2017. Picture: Twitter/@NYDARSA
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela has urged all students wanting to apply for funding to do so before applications close tomorrow evening.

Applications were meant to close yesterday at midnight, but the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced that the deadline would be extended until midnight tomorrow to allow for late applications.

NSFAS says they have received close to 400,000 applications to date, however, a large number of applicants have not submitted the correct supporting documentation.

Manamela says applicants must make sure all their documents are in order.

“We’ve received 50,000 applications with missing supporting documents. If you are one of the people who submitted applications with missing supporting documents, please ensure that you urgently upload them online. This is your last chance to qualify to study in our universities.”

Applying for funding? Here's a checklist of what you need.

NSFAS checklist.

