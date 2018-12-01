Popular Topics
Stigma against people affected & infected by HIV has lessened over the years

The organisation is in attendance at the World Aids Day commemorations at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

HIV/AIDS sign. Picture: GCIS.
HIV/AIDS sign. Picture: GCIS.
35 minutes ago

DOBSONVILLE - The South African National Aids Council Civil Society Forum says the common stigma against people affected and infected by HIV has lessened over the years.

The forum says while the stigma is less prevalent it hasn’t been totally eradicated.

The organisation is in attendance at the World Aids Day commemorations at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Deputy President David Mabuza and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi delivered keynote speeches at the event.

The forum's Mabalane Mfundisi says today's conversation called 'Colour My HIV' is about initiating the discussion among young people.

"We have a conversation today called 'Colour My HIV'. We're bringing colour to what we're doing, to do things differently from how we were doing them. We want young people front and centre of the HIV/Aids response because young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are where the problem is."

