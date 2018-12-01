SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Argentina for the G20 summit, sent a congratulatory message and well wishes to the ladies all the way in Ghana.
JOHANNESBURG - People across the country are rallying behind the South African women’s football team, Banyana Banyana, ahead of the crunch Women’s African Cup of Nations Final (Afcon) against Nigeria.
The South African ladies got their Afcon campaign underway with a victory over Nigeria in the group stages.
On the second game day of the tournament, Banyana were brilliant and proved to be title contenders when they beat the ladies from Equatorial Guinea 7-1.
In the final group game, the ladies needed to avoid defeat against Zambia, and that’s exactly what they did.
A 1-1 draw with Zambia saw the ladies qualify for the semi-finals unbeaten and at the summit of their group.
On Tuesday, Banyana beat Mali 2-0 in the semi-finals to book a spot in the final. Their fellow finalists, Nigeria, needed penalties to get past Cameroon after the game ended goalless during regulation time.
Banyana will be without star player, Refiloe Jane who was recalled to her Australian club, Canberra FC.
Kick off at is 6pm on Saturday.
#BanyanaBanyana Wishing you all the best in the African Cup of Nations Final. We are already so proud of you! 🙏🏾✨⚽️🇿🇦 @Banyana_Banyana https://t.co/QI5IPgEySW— Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) December 1, 2018
All the best to @Banyana_Banyana on their AWCON 2018 Semi-Final against Mali tonight.— takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 27, 2018
🇿🇦#Limitless #BanyanaBanyana #AWCON2018 pic.twitter.com/a5wKhl7Y7C
SA needs good role models ... look no further than @Janinevanwyk5 . What a classy lady. Her and #BanyanaBanyana deserve all the success that comes their way. Go and get the gold!— Rob Kops (@inthedaydave) December 1, 2018
@Banyana_Banyana ya rona 🎈😎🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Go make us proud girls!!! Bring that trophy 🏆 home #afcon2018 #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/NIxlgDBBio— Sir Makibinyane Mcdonald 👑 (@SavageGotze) December 1, 2018
