Ramaphosa praises Banyana Banyana after qualifying for Fifa Women’s World Cup
The team is preparing to take on Nigeria in the women’s Afcon final on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Three days after Banyana Banyana qualified for the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the national side calling them South Africa’s “superwomen”.
The team is preparing to take on Nigeria in the women’s Afcon final on Saturday night. Kickoff is at 6pm.
Ramaphosa has paid tribute to coach Desiree Ellis and the team during a video call to their hotel in Ghana.
“You’ve made us all very proud. The other day we were in a cabinet meeting and we spoke about you. And we applauded you and actually, all stood up and gave you a standing ovation. You have put us on the map once again.”
By beating Mail 2-0 earlier this week in the semi-finals of the continental tournament, Banyana Banyana secured their place in the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup.
