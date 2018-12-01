Popular Topics
Ramaphosa meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at G20 summit

The Saudi Press Agency has confirmed the meeting saying the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and investment.

Brazil's President Michel Temer (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2-L) Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2-R) and China's President Xi Jinping, hold a BRICS Leaders' meeting in the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on 30 November 2018. Picture: AFP
Brazil's President Michel Temer (L), South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (2-L) Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2-R) and China's President Xi Jinping, hold a BRICS Leaders' meeting in the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires, on 30 November 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Saudi Press Agency has confirmed the meeting saying the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and investment.

Pressure is mounting on world leaders to use the summit to raise the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the crown prince.

The Washington Post columnist was brutally killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month battering the prince's image abroad.

He insists he had no prior knowledge of the plan to murder the journalist.

