Ramaphosa meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at G20 summit
The Saudi Press Agency has confirmed the meeting saying the two leaders discussed cooperation in the fields of energy and investment.
JOHANNESBURG - Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Pressure is mounting on world leaders to use the summit to raise the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi with the crown prince.
G20 Leaders' Summit, Kicked off, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.https://t.co/IPzJPc9ouf#CrownPrinceInG20#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/EUtscr6E9Q— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) November 30, 2018
The Washington Post columnist was brutally killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month battering the prince's image abroad.
He insists he had no prior knowledge of the plan to murder the journalist.
