Prasa says reviewing Swifambo Rail contract was right decision

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing, which had tried to appeal a decision to review and set aside Prasa's controversial Afro 400 locomotive contract.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says it will now focus on procuring new trains for the railway service.

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing, which had tried to appeal a decision to review and set aside Prasa's controversial Afro 400 locomotive contract.

The court found that the tender was invalid and ordered that the company pay back the R2.6 billion it was already paid.

Prasa chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama says this shows that the board took the right decision to review the contract.

"The locomotives are imperative, they are required, we are in desperate need. So we will follow the correct processes to ensure that we do get locomotives into the system."

Kweyama says Prasa overhauled it's procurement department to prevent further corruption.

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA