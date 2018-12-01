Popular Topics
Numsa wins court appeal against dismissal of 17 workers at Transnet

The matter was originally heard in the Labour Court which found in favour of Transnet.

FILE: Numsa's Irvin Jim (C) at a media briefing on 24 April 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
FILE: Numsa's Irvin Jim (C) at a media briefing on 24 April 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) has come out victorious at the Labour Appeals Court against the Transnet ports authority after the parastal unfairly dismissed 17 workers for allegedly participating in an illegal strike back in 2015.

The matter was originally heard in the Labour Court which found in favour of Transnet.

The decision was challenged by Numsa where the appeals courts found the dismissal substantively unfair, ruling that the workers be reinstated by Transnet with immediate effect.

"As Numsa, we welcome this judgement. We were always of the view that our members had been robbed when the Transnet management wrongly accused them of participating in the strike. The LAC found that the Labour Court made a mistake when they made that finding and it ordered that Transnet will have to pay our members their salaries retrospectively from the time that they were dismissed," says Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

