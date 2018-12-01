Nicki Minaj seemingly reopens Cardi B feud

In August, Minaj and Cardi B clashed at the Harper's Bazaar Icon party during New York Fashion Week.

NEW YORK - Nicki Minaj has seemingly reopened her feud with Cardi B.

The 35-year-old rapper appeared to have ended their long-running feud in October when she called a truce over Twitter, but Minaj's new video for the track 'Good Form' - which features the two strip club bartenders who Cardi has been accused of ordering an attack on - could reignite their rivalry.

Baddie Gi and Jade appear at around the 40-second mark in the video, and Minaj has also posed alongside them for a photograph for her Instagram account.

Cardi B surrendered to New York City police in October over the alleged fight at a strip club.

The incident was reportedly triggered by Cardi B - who has denied involvement in the alleged fight - thinking that one of the women was involved with her husband Offset.

Minaj subsequently discussed the alleged incident on her Queen radio show.

She said: "You getting girls beat up because of what your man doing?

"Real bs never do that - you never attack the woman ... you take that up with your fing man."**

But they recently appeared to have ended their feud after Nicki reached out to her rap rival over Twitter.

In October, she wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out.

"We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you. (sic)"

Cardi B then seemingly appeared to reach a truce with Minaj.

She wrote on Instagram: "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing! (sic)"