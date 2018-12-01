New HIV infections in WC drop by 3,000 in 2 years

The Western Cape Health department says according to the modelling done by researchers and international agencies, 15,796 new infections were recorded in the province over the past two years.

CAPE TOWN - New HIV infections in the Western Cape have dropped by almost 3,000 over the past two years.

Today is World Aids Day.

This is down from 18,678 in 2016.

MEC for Health Nomafrench Mbombo says one reason for the decrease is that more people are remaining on ARV's and achieving virological control.

She says there is very low risk of transmitting the virus if you are virologically suppressed.

Nomafrench says although less people are infected each year, the number of people living with HIV is still increasing.

She adds that her department has intensified its focus on HIV prevention and are providing free condoms, free HIV tests and free treatment.

The MEC joined several commemoration events today in Gugulethu and Langa and will also be attending a youth festival in Athlone.