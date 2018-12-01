Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping 13-year-old cousin

CAPE TOWN - A 25-year-old man accused of raping his 13-year-old cousin in Butterworth has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

The man was sentenced in Butterworth Regional Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He found the victim alone in her homestead in 2015 and raped her.

Police say they can't reveal his identity because he is related to the victim and identifying him will reveal the minor's identity as well.