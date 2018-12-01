Mabuza urges parents to teach young boys to respect girls
Speaking to a tent full of people from various organisations and government departments, Deputy president David Mabuza touched on several issues including gender-based violence and drug abuse.
DOBSONVILLE - Deputy President David Mabuza says he's encouraged that more young people are finally standing up against the stigma and the scourge of the HIV/Aids, as well as drug abuse and other social ills.
Mabuza addressed the official World Aids Day commemoration at the Dobsonville Stadium this afternoon.
He says many social ills begin in the home, where women are often treated with disrespect.
“I’m calling upon parents to socialise our young boys to respect young girls.”
Mabuza says he's also concerned about the culture of blessers.
“You might be in need. You might be poor, but you’re not going to stay poor. Work hard to change your situation.”
#WorldAIDSDay #Dobsonville Deputy President David Mabuza along side Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi speaking to Dan Kekana of Disabled People South Africa which has raised its concern that no shelters or toilets have been provided for them here today. [KS] pic.twitter.com/J5EiFdpciy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2018
At the same time, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says today the department is launching the 'Cheka Impilo' initiative to send the message that people don't have to live with the virus without treatment or help.
