Mabuza to lead World Aids Day commemorations in Soweto
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to lead the country's official World Aids Day commemorations in Soweto today.
This year’s theme for the global event is Cheka Impilo or know your status.
Mabuza, in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, will deliver the keynote address at the Dobsonville stadium.
Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of World Aids Day as a global event.
Mabuza is expected to lay out what government's plans are to fight the spread of the epidemic.
This is while doctors have called on the state to commit to ensuring that those who are diagnosed with HIV receive an uninterrupted supply of medication.
HIV /Aids medical researcher Dr Glenda Gray said: “That’s the first thing that we have to make sure that the supply chain is well endowed with the drugs.”
The deputy president is also expected to interact with the youth on their role in an effort to accelerate testing and screening services together with the treatment of HIV, and other non-communicable diseases, in order to live a long and healthy life.
