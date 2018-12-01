Mabuza to lead World Aids Day commemorations in Soweto

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mabuza to lead World Aids Day commemorations in Soweto

This year’s theme for the global event is Cheka Impilo or know your status.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza delivering closing remarks at the Presidential Health Summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng on 20 October 2018. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza delivering closing remarks at the Presidential Health Summit at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng on 20 October 2018. Picture: GCIS.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to lead the country's official World Aids Day commemorations in Soweto today.

This year’s theme for the global event is Cheka Impilo or know your status.

Mabuza, in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, will deliver the keynote address at the Dobsonville stadium.

Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of World Aids Day as a global event.

Mabuza is expected to lay out what government's plans are to fight the spread of the epidemic.

This is while doctors have called on the state to commit to ensuring that those who are diagnosed with HIV receive an uninterrupted supply of medication.

HIV /Aids medical researcher Dr Glenda Gray said: “That’s the first thing that we have to make sure that the supply chain is well endowed with the drugs.”

The deputy president is also expected to interact with the youth on their role in an effort to accelerate testing and screening services together with the treatment of HIV, and other non-communicable diseases, in order to live a long and healthy life.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA