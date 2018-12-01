Popular Topics
Go

Kensington CPF condemns two separate shooting incidents

The CPF's Cheslyn Steenberg says he's concerned about the violence and is appealing to the community to report crime to inform authorities where firearms are located.

FILE: Picture: SAPS
FILE: Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Kensington Community Police Forum has condemned two separate shooting incidents where four people were injured in Factreton today.

The forum says the first three incidents occurred in the early hours of this morning and another this afternoon.

The CPF's Cheslyn Steenberg says he's concerned about the violence and is appealing to the community to report crime to inform authorities where firearms are located.

“We are also calling on the anti-gang unit to start prioritising Kensington as part of their operational plan, so that we as a community can ensure that the festive season is a safe one for this community.”

Timeline

Comments

