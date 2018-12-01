Kensington CPF condemns two separate shooting incidents
The CPF's Cheslyn Steenberg says he's concerned about the violence and is appealing to the community to report crime to inform authorities where firearms are located.
CAPE TOWN - The Kensington Community Police Forum has condemned two separate shooting incidents where four people were injured in Factreton today.
The forum says the first three incidents occurred in the early hours of this morning and another this afternoon.
The CPF's Cheslyn Steenberg says he's concerned about the violence and is appealing to the community to report crime to inform authorities where firearms are located.
“We are also calling on the anti-gang unit to start prioritising Kensington as part of their operational plan, so that we as a community can ensure that the festive season is a safe one for this community.”
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
-
Five killed, four injured in Thaba Nchu collision
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.