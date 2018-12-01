In pictures: Dr Judy Dlamini inaugurated as Wits University's new chancellor

Wits University announced Dr Judy Dlamini's appointment in August, making her the first black female in the position at the institution.

Dlamini is a medical doctor‚ a businesswoman‚ an author and a philanthropist.

In taking on this new role, Dr Dlamini, will become the titular head of the institution. Chancellorship is a voluntary position which has a six-year term of office.

She takes over the reins from Retired Justice Digang Moseneke.

See photos and videos from Wits below.

🎶#WitsChancellor: Watch Wits Choir open up the inauguration of Dr Judy Dlamini as the incoming Chancellor of Wits University. pic.twitter.com/NqHIF0TDmA — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018

🎉#WitsChancellor: Dr Judy Dlamini awaits the official handover of the role Chancellorship from Justice Dikgang Moseneke. pic.twitter.com/omBwMELULs — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018

🏅#WitsChancellor: "Women have always lead. We just don't hear about it." - Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand pic.twitter.com/CHNqSPftXM — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018

🎊#WitsChancellor : "Gender consciousness from both men and women is what is needed...in the words of Maya Angelou, 'I come as one, but stand as 10,000'. " pic.twitter.com/5vC2DGw5wN — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018

📸Pictures: Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand inauguration ceremony 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#WitsChancellor #ProudWitsie pic.twitter.com/0VngWQ8aMi — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018

📸Pictures: Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand inauguration ceremony 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#WitsChancellor #ProudWitsie pic.twitter.com/9Jk9G62sYY — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018