In pictures: Dr Judy Dlamini inaugurated as Wits University's new chancellor
Wits University announced Dr Judy Dlamini's appointment in August, making her the first black female in the position at the institution.
JOHANNESBURG - Dr Judy Dlamini has been inaugurated as Wits University's new chancellor.
The university announced her appointment in August, making her the first black female in the position at the institution.
Dlamini is a medical doctor‚ a businesswoman‚ an author and a philanthropist.
In taking on this new role, Dr Dlamini, will become the titular head of the institution. Chancellorship is a voluntary position which has a six-year term of office.
She takes over the reins from Retired Justice Digang Moseneke.
See photos and videos from Wits below.
🎶#WitsChancellor: Watch Wits Choir open up the inauguration of Dr Judy Dlamini as the incoming Chancellor of Wits University. pic.twitter.com/NqHIF0TDmA— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
🎉#WitsChancellor: Dr Judy Dlamini awaits the official handover of the role Chancellorship from Justice Dikgang Moseneke. pic.twitter.com/omBwMELULs— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
🏅#WitsChancellor: "Women have always lead. We just don't hear about it." - Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand pic.twitter.com/CHNqSPftXM— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
@judydlamini is robed by outgoing #WitsChancellor Dikgang Moseneke pic.twitter.com/pRA5Z1t7Eb— Shirona37 (@shirona37) December 1, 2018
🎊#WitsChancellor : "Gender consciousness from both men and women is what is needed...in the words of Maya Angelou, 'I come as one, but stand as 10,000'. " pic.twitter.com/5vC2DGw5wN— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
📸Pictures: Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand inauguration ceremony 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#WitsChancellor #ProudWitsie pic.twitter.com/0VngWQ8aMi— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
📸Pictures: Dr Judy Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand inauguration ceremony 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#WitsChancellor #ProudWitsie pic.twitter.com/9Jk9G62sYY— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
❤️Dr Judy Dlamini's husband, Sizwe Nxasana, expresses his joy as the inauguration ceremony for the 9th Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand concludes. #WitsChancellor #ProudWitsie 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/w1wDvFWYrS— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) December 1, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
Five killed, four injured in Thaba Nchu collision
-
SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.