Hundreds make their way to Dobsonville Stadium to mark World Aids Day

Deputy President David Mabuza will be giving a speech later on Saturday morning in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council.

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to give the keynote at the official 2018 World Aids Day commemorations at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
one hour ago

DOBSONVILLE STADIUM - Hundreds of people are making their way to Dobsonville Stadium for the official World Aids Day commemoration in Soweto.

Hundreds of people clad in red to commemorate World Aids Day are already streaming through the gates at Dobsonville stadium.

Busses transporting people are also arriving.

Police are directing traffic as some roads have already been closed off.

It’s expected to be a memorable day with various civil rights organisations and government departments due to give speeches.

This is the 30th anniversary of the global event.

The aim is to provide an opportunity for citizens to unite in the fight against HIV and to support those affected or infected.

It’s also a day to remember those who died from diseases associated with HIV.

