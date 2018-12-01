Hundreds make their way to Dobsonville Stadium to mark World Aids Day
Deputy President David Mabuza will be giving a speech later on Saturday morning in his capacity as chairperson of the South African National Aids Council.
DOBSONVILLE STADIUM - Hundreds of people are making their way to Dobsonville Stadium for the official World Aids Day commemoration in Soweto.
Hundreds of people clad in red to commemorate World Aids Day are already streaming through the gates at Dobsonville stadium.
Busses transporting people are also arriving.
#Dobsonville #WorldAIDSDay At The Dobsonville Stadium here in Soweto where the days commemorations will take place. Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to give keynote address as Chaiperson of the SA National AIDS Council. [KS] pic.twitter.com/m4alA8S6YU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 1, 2018
Police are directing traffic as some roads have already been closed off.
It’s expected to be a memorable day with various civil rights organisations and government departments due to give speeches.
This is the 30th anniversary of the global event.
The aim is to provide an opportunity for citizens to unite in the fight against HIV and to support those affected or infected.
It’s also a day to remember those who died from diseases associated with HIV.
Watch:Activities at the World AIDS DAY event at the Dobsonville stadium in Soweto #WorldAIDSDay pic.twitter.com/PMGI7Kiq9W— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) December 1, 2018
