Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Residents are urged to take note of the schedules as Stage 1 load shedding comes into effect.
Eskom has confirmed that load shedding stage 2 has been implemented for Friday 30 November 2018. But the City of Cape Town remains at stage 1.
Eskom has announced that stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented between 09:00 and 22:00 on today while the City remains on stage 1. We urge residents to lower consumption to reduce the impact across the City. See the map and schedule here https://t.co/PSJodoLb2E #CTNews pic.twitter.com/VupEZicUNy— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 30, 2018
Residents are urged to take note of the schedules as stage 1 kicks in.
Eskom-supply areas will be affected, while areas supplied directly by the City of Cape Town will not be affected due to spare capacity.
Residents can check the load shedding status depending on their location on the area map here.
Eskom customers must type in their area on the Eskom website for their schedule.
Neighbourhoods are demarcated using numbers 1 to 16 on the area map.
The area number listed on the City of Cape Town website will determine what time the power is due to go off on the loadshedding schedule.
Residents are advised to switch off and unplug all electronics and appliances ahead of scheduled load shedding.
If your electricity remains off for longer than the scheduled period, SMS the City’s technical centre on 31220.
Visit The City of Cape Town for more.
Click here for latest updates from the City of Cape Town.
