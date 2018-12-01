Groote Schuur marks 10 years after 1st kidney transplant between HIV+ patients

SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
Before 2008, HIV-positive patients were not accepted to dialysis and transplant programs in the state sector.
CAPE TOWN - The Groote Schuur hospital is celebrating its the 10th anniversary of the first kidney transplant between two HIV positive patients.
Professor Elmi Muller spear-headed the historic process a decade ago.
"Over these 10 years we have been able to do 51 transplants. Yesterday, we celebrated this by inviting some of the people who were involved in the transplants," says Groote Schuur Hospital's Alaric Jacobs.
