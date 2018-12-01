Government spends over R30bn a year on alcohol-related incidents
The minister is urging all South Africans to behave responsibly this festive season as substance abuse leads to excessive costs to the government.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister of Social Development Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu says the government spends over R30 billion on alcohol-related incidents annually.
The minister today in Paarl launched the national festive season campaign against substance abuse.
The minister is urging all South Africans to behave responsibly this festive season as substance abuse leads to excessive costs to the government.
"We have the Road Accident Fund. Secondly, it's the Department of Health spending money because people end up in hospitals, costing the state a lot of money," she says.
This year the campaign aims to ensure that all tavern owners comply with the National Liquor Act.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
-
Five killed, four injured in Thaba Nchu collision
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.