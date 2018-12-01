Government spends over R30bn a year on alcohol-related incidents

The minister is urging all South Africans to behave responsibly this festive season as substance abuse leads to excessive costs to the government.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Minister of Social Development Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu says the government spends over R30 billion on alcohol-related incidents annually.

The minister today in Paarl launched the national festive season campaign against substance abuse.

"We have the Road Accident Fund. Secondly, it's the Department of Health spending money because people end up in hospitals, costing the state a lot of money," she says.

This year the campaign aims to ensure that all tavern owners comply with the National Liquor Act.