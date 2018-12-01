Golden Arrow says 20 bus robberies have occurred since September

On Wednesday, passengers were robbed on a bus by armed men from Mitchell's Plain to Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says since September there have been 20 bus robbery incidents in Cape Town.

More than a week ago, passengers were robbed by two armed men on a bus travelling from Cape Town to Mitchell's Plain.

In total, there were about eight robberies on buses.

The company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed this weeks' incident.

"Passengers and the driver of the bus were robbed by four unknown perpetrators who boarded the bus at two different points along the route. We believe that this is the work of a criminal syndicate operating in the Phillipe area and police are following a number of leads."