Golden Arrow says 20 bus robberies have occurred since September
On Wednesday, passengers were robbed on a bus by armed men from Mitchell's Plain to Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow says since September there have been 20 bus robbery incidents in Cape Town.
On Wednesday, passengers were robbed on a bus by armed men from Mitchell's Plain to Cape Town.
More than a week ago, passengers were robbed by two armed men on a bus travelling from Cape Town to Mitchell's Plain.
In total, there were about eight robberies on buses.
The company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirmed this weeks' incident.
"Passengers and the driver of the bus were robbed by four unknown perpetrators who boarded the bus at two different points along the route. We believe that this is the work of a criminal syndicate operating in the Phillipe area and police are following a number of leads."
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
-
Five killed, four injured in Thaba Nchu collision
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.