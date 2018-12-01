Four men sentenced to 23 years in North West for rhino poaching

Police together with the Madikwe Game Reserve arrested the men aged between 32 and 44 in the park in June last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Four rhino poachers have been convicted and sentenced to a combined 23 years in jail in the Zeerust Regional Court in the North West.

Police say further investigation also led to the arrest of one Itali Lodge tracker and the local village chief, who was responsible for organising and accommodating poachers at the village.

The police's Sam Tselanyane says the provincial commissioner BB Motswenyane has lauded police and game rangers for their cooperation which led to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of the accused for wildlife crimes.

Tselanyane says police will show criminals no mercy.