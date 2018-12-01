Popular Topics
Former US president George HW Bush dead at 94 - son

Former US President George HW Bush has died at age 94.

FILE: Former President of the United States George H.W Bush. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former President of the United States George H.W Bush. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

WASHINGTON – Former US president George HW Bush, who helped steer America through the end of the Cold War, died Friday at age 94, his family announced.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," his son, former president George W Bush, said in a statement released on Twitter by a family spokesman.

"George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

Bush's passing comes just months after the death in April of his wife and revered first lady Barbara Bush - his "most beloved woman in the world" - to whom he was married for 73 years.

He is survived by his five children and 17 grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, a family spokesman said.

The US leader was a foreign policy stalwart who declared a "new world order" in 1990 and drove Iraq from Kuwait but saw his military intervention in the Middle East serve as a harbinger of chaos to come.

The decorated war pilot and former CIA chief suffered the ignominy of being a one-term president, denied a second term over a weak economy when he lost the 1992 election to upstart Democrat Bill Clinton.

Timeline

