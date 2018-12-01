Five killed, four injured in Thaba Nchu collision

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they came across the incident at 2:35 pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people have been killed and four others injured this afternoon following a collision between two vehicles on the N8 in Thaba Nchu, approximately 60km outside of Bloemfontein.

On arrival, paramedics found one vehicle on the side of the road while the second vehicle was found in the road.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found three people lying outside one, vehicle while two others were found lying trapped inside.

Unfortunately, all five patients had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

Four patients from the second vehicle were assessed and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. The patients were treated and thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.