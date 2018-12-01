Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe
The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school last week, allegedly by an older boy.
MOUNT DARWIN - The family of a grade one pupil who was stabbed to death at his North West school has arrived home in their home country Zimbabwe ahead of his funeral tomorrow.
The boy will be laid to rest in Mount Darwin over 200 kilometres north of the capital Harare.
The grade 11 suspect was arrested and is expected back in court next week.
After meeting with their relatives on arrival here in Zimbabwe, the tragedy of the little boy’s murder appears to have sunk in.
It has been a difficult two weeks for the visibly distraught family, but the child’s father says preparations are well underway for tomorrow to bid farewell to his last born child.
It took the parents of the slain little boy 26 hours to travel to Mount Darwin from South Africa.
The family says last minute touches are being put in place to ensure the boy is given the dignified burial he deserves.
