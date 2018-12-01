Eskom urges citizens to continue using electricity sparingly

The power utility has warned that over the next two days the parastatal might have to implement stage 1 load shedding to replenish its diesel generators and water reserves.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has called on South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly with the grid still taking strain.

Eskom has warned that over the next two days the parastatal might have to implement stage one load shedding to replenish its diesel generators and water reserves.

On Friday, several parts of the country were hit by stage two controlled outages.

With tens of thousands of people expected to descend on Soweto for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has given an assurance that the event will not be left in the dark.

“For the people who are interested in going to the concert, we working together with the City of Johannesburg to make sure that there’s constant supply of electricity there.

"The stadium falls within the supply area of the City of Johannesburg through City Power and the indications are that things are going to go according to plan.”