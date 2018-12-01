Eskom urges citizens to continue using electricity sparingly

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Eskom urges citizens to continue using electricity sparingly

The power utility has warned that over the next two days the parastatal might have to implement stage 1 load shedding to replenish its diesel generators and water reserves.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has called on South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly with the grid still taking strain.

Eskom has warned that over the next two days the parastatal might have to implement stage one load shedding to replenish its diesel generators and water reserves.

On Friday, several parts of the country were hit by stage two controlled outages.

With tens of thousands of people expected to descend on Soweto for the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe has given an assurance that the event will not be left in the dark.

“For the people who are interested in going to the concert, we working together with the City of Johannesburg to make sure that there’s constant supply of electricity there.

"The stadium falls within the supply area of the City of Johannesburg through City Power and the indications are that things are going to go according to plan.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA