Eskom to implement stage 1 rotational load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that it will implement stage one rotational load shedding from 9am to 10pm today.

On Friday, several parts of the country were hit by stage two controlled outages.

The power utility has warned that over the next two days the parastatal might have to implement stage one load shedding to replenish its diesel generators and water reserves.

Eskom has apologised for any inconvenience to customers.