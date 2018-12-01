Popular Topics
Go

Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding

Eskom will implement stage 2 from 4pm to 10pm today, as a result of generating units not returning to service as planned and due to an additional loss of a generating unit.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm to 10 pm today, as a result of generating units not returning to service as planned and due to an additional loss of a generating unit.

The power utility had implemented stage 1 from 9 am this morning

"The reason for this is that we do not have enough generating capacity and the pressure is mounting in terms of the demand and supply. Unfortunately, Eskom is not in the position to meet the demand at the moment," says Eskom spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe.

Popular in Local

