Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.

Graduation. Picture: Pexels.com
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Graduating with a higher education qualification is an experience many in South Africa do not get to have.

According to the Department of Higher Education, in 2016, only 46.2% of students in public universities graduated with undergraduate degrees.

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.

To celebrate this milestone and promote education, University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng encouraged South Africans who have graduated, regardless of the year, to share their stories on Twitter using the hashtags #MakeEducationFashionable #BeltSwag and more.

Some shared stories of hardship in their quest for a high education.

