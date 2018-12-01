Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.

JOHANNESBURG - Graduating with a higher education qualification is an experience many in South Africa do not get to have.

According to the Department of Higher Education, in 2016, only 46.2% of students in public universities graduated with undergraduate degrees.

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.

To celebrate this milestone and promote education, University of Cape Town Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng encouraged South Africans who have graduated, regardless of the year, to share their stories on Twitter using the hashtags #MakeEducationFashionable #BeltSwag and more.

Some shared stories of hardship in their quest for a high education.

I learned a tough lesson when I failed chemistry &botany in the first semester of my first year at varsity. Today all that is irrelevant because I took the lesson. There is no success without hard work. PhD (Mathematics Education, 2002, Wits) #MakeEducationFashionable #beltswag pic.twitter.com/pp6R2RBWqc — Kgethi Phakeng, PhD(Wits) (@FabAcademic) December 1, 2018

My mom had 9 siblings all raised by a single mom with a domestic worker’s salary. My grandpa passed away when she was 13years old. Sometimes they would go to bed with empty stomachs. She now has an honours degree in Teaching #MakeEducationFashionable @FabAcademic pic.twitter.com/3iCC3F6iZg — RIP Wandisa (@uza_nokuhle) December 1, 2018

Raised by an unemployed mom & dad passed away b4 I started grade 1. Parents never went to school. Acquired disability @ 3.

👉N.Dip & B-Tech HR @go2uj 👉https://t.co/kARYVJn2f5 Bus Man @unisa with Cum Laude 👉PhD loading... @StellenboschUni @FabAcademic stayed @GeorgeGogchHostel pic.twitter.com/dkVq938zdp — Themba Ximba (@ThembaX99) December 1, 2018

I failed most of my modules first semester, was depresses throughout my degrees, I cried though of giving up... Got a few distinctions in final year. Today I'm preparing myself for Masters in Communication Science next year. #MakeEducationFashionable #Beltswag @FabAcademic pic.twitter.com/c4KdwJDPro — Ndabaomkhulu Sibiya (@sithuledu) December 1, 2018

I went ahead and studied Bsc Actuarial Sciences(UP, 2017)when all everyone around me could talk about was how hard it is to complete it on record time and maybe I should pick something else #MakeEducationFashionable #BeltSwag @FabAcademic pic.twitter.com/SJGJInrXS1 — Mandz (@MandyMthimkhulu) December 1, 2018

Baccalaureus of Scientiae (Honoris) Statistics...Back in 2010, I'm no longer attending graduations until I change the color of the gown @FabAcademic #Beltswag #MakingEducationFashionable pic.twitter.com/gEVoX5VCJ8 — LL Cool Kagla🇿🇦 (@Phaleng85) December 1, 2018

#MakeEducationFashionable@FabAcademic



Through hard work and determination, one can achieve anything they set their mind to.



BSc Applied Chemistry (UKZN)

BSc Chemistry honours (UKZN)

MSc Chemical Engineering Science (NWU)

PhD Chemistry (UWC) pic.twitter.com/VDjyjOlkMO — Dr_Nqobi_leXaba, PhD (@Nqobi_leXaba) December 1, 2018

Obtained a degree in Political Science and International Relations early in this year from the University of Johannesburg. I will forever be grateful to my mom and granny for all the sacrifices they made. @FabAcademic#MakeEducationFashionable #Beltswag #EducationIsAthing pic.twitter.com/icjJ8mKL5m — Kagiiso (@Kagiiso_) December 1, 2018

I was told that I was not going 2 amount to anything & that I won't make it back from Univ.if I ever make it there, coz ngithand' izinto& I was poor, didn't graduate the first time because of funds but got a 2nd belt now going for the 3rd (Biotech, Social Work, M. Public Affairs) pic.twitter.com/91CdbXsvS0 — Vusumuzi kaSizakele 👑 (@VnetLalas) December 1, 2018