Eskom: 'Criminals stealing cables during load shedding are prolonging outages'
The power utility implemented load shedding at 9am on Saturday which is likely to last until 10pm. It has warned customers to expect rotation cut of about 4 hours.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says while it understands the frustration caused by load shedding, it’s fighting an uphill battle with criminals stealing vital power cables, often resulting in longer outages.
The power utility implemented load shedding at 9am on Saturday which is likely to last until 10pm. It has warned customers to expect rotation cut of about 4 hours.
It’s the third consecutive day of load shedding.
“The biggest challenge that we are facing, among others, with the list of areas that will be affected is that criminals are now looking into this list – we are told – and they now know which areas will be affected. Some of these criminals are now stealing cables, so when the power comes back on, the cable is now missing,” says Eskom spokesperson, Khulu Phasiwe.
Meanwhile, City Power says it won't be cutting electricity except in instances where Eskom switches off one of the substations feeding the City of Johannesburg.
Spokesperson Sol Masolo says City Power has implemented a number of mitigations to make sure that Johannesburg doesn’t experience the same load shedding.
“So in short, Joburg will not be experiencing load shedding when the rest of the country is load shedding.”
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
Carletonville magistrate arrested for alleged corruption to appear in court
-
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.