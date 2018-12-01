Cell C says nationwide network outage was caused by load shedding

Frustrated users took to social media to inquire about the problem and the network explained that the issue was as a result of load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's third largest network, Cell C, experienced a nationwide outage on Saturday morning which resulted in users not having any signal.

"Cell C has identified the fault that affected data and voice services on its network for approximately 2 hours on Saturday. A Data Centre experienced a power surge due to load shedding, which tripped the air-conditioning," it tweeted.

Normal service has been restored.

This resulted in the Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) system, that enables the routing of traffic on the network, to overheat and power down. Additional generators have been deployed and the equipment has been restored. — Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018