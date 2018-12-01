Cell C says nationwide network outage was caused by load shedding
Frustrated users took to social media to inquire about the problem and the network explained that the issue was as a result of load shedding.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's third largest network, Cell C, experienced a nationwide outage on Saturday morning which resulted in users not having any signal.
Frustrated users took to social media to inquire about the problem and the network explained that the issue was as a result of load shedding.
"Cell C has identified the fault that affected data and voice services on its network for approximately 2 hours on Saturday. A Data Centre experienced a power surge due to load shedding, which tripped the air-conditioning," it tweeted.
Normal service has been restored.
Cell C has identified the fault that affected data and voice services on its network for approximately 2 hours on Saturday. A Data Centre experienced a power surge due to load shedding, which tripped the air-conditioning.— Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018
This resulted in the Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) system, that enables the routing of traffic on the network, to overheat and power down. Additional generators have been deployed and the equipment has been restored.— Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018
Customers are urged to restart their devices as service restoration is in process. Cell C again apologises for the inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience.— Cell C (@CellC) December 1, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Carletonville magistrate arrested for alleged corruption to appear in court
-
Gauteng residents urged to check load shedding schedules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.