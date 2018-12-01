Carletonville magistrate arrested for alleged corruption to appear in court
The judicial official allegedly demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for theft, promising they'd be set fee during their next court appearance.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they want the arrest of a Carletonville magistrate to send a strong message that anyone will be handcuffed if they break the law regardless of status.
The judicial official allegedly demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for theft, promising they'd be set free during their next court appearance.
The 49-year-old was handcuffed on Thursday during a sting operation following a tip-off.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says the magistrate is expected to appear at the Carletonville Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of corruption and extortion.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
'Watch out' - Carl Niehaus tells Dikgang Moseneke
-
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Zuma lawyer: 'State prosecutors displayed a dismissive attitude towards Zuma'
-
Hundreds make their way to Dobsonville Stadium to mark World Aids Day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.