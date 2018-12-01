Carletonville magistrate arrested for alleged corruption to appear in court

The judicial official allegedly demanded a bribe from two suspects who were arrested for theft, promising they'd be set fee during their next court appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they want the arrest of a Carletonville magistrate to send a strong message that anyone will be handcuffed if they break the law regardless of status.

The 49-year-old was handcuffed on Thursday during a sting operation following a tip-off.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says the magistrate is expected to appear at the Carletonville Magistrate Court on Monday on charges of corruption and extortion.