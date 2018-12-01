Cape Town confident it can host 2023 Netball World Cup
The city's MayCo member JP Smith led the delegation and says hosting the World Cup will stimulate the local economy.
CAPE TOWN - South African provincial and national representatives this week presented a bid to host the Netball World Cup in 2023 in Cape Town.
The city's MayCo member JP Smith led the delegation and says hosting the World Cup will stimulate the local economy.
Smith is confident that the bid is a strong contender: "We're confident that we put on a compelling argument for hosting the bid and that we've demonstrated over the last few years that Cape Town as a city has acquired the ability to host major events."
The final decision will be heard in March 2013.
Should South Africa win the bid, it will be the first time the netball World Cup is hosted on African soil.
Popular in Sport
-
Banyana Banyana lose to Nigeria in Awcon 2018 final
-
SA gets behind Banyana Banyana ahead of Women’s Afcon final
-
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
-
Former Bok Naka Drotske in critical condition after being shot in robbery
-
Fifa investigating sex abuse claims on Afghanistan women's team
-
Ramaphosa praises Banyana Banyana after qualifying for Fifa Women’s World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.