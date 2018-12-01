Cape Town confident it can host 2023 Netball World Cup

The city's MayCo member JP Smith led the delegation and says hosting the World Cup will stimulate the local economy.

CAPE TOWN - South African provincial and national representatives this week presented a bid to host the Netball World Cup in 2023 in Cape Town.

The city's MayCo member JP Smith led the delegation and says hosting the World Cup will stimulate the local economy.

Smith is confident that the bid is a strong contender: "We're confident that we put on a compelling argument for hosting the bid and that we've demonstrated over the last few years that Cape Town as a city has acquired the ability to host major events."

The final decision will be heard in March 2013.

Should South Africa win the bid, it will be the first time the netball World Cup is hosted on African soil.