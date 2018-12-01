Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie reach custody agreement
LONDON - Hollywood duo Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - who split in 2016 - have reached a custody agreement.
The 54-year-old actor and Jolie (43) have finally reached an agreement over their divorce and custody terms.
Samantha Bley DeJean, Jolie's attorney, told Entertainment Tonight: "A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge.
"The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."
Jolie - who has kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, ten, and Knox, ten, with the actor - is reportedly "pleased to be entering the next stage and relieved at the progress for the health of their family".
The Hollywood duo were previously said to have agreed to try to reach a swift conclusion to the issue, acknowledging that they wanted to avoid the pain of a lengthy court battle.
Jolie had originally wanted sole custody of the kids and is said to have fought for the World War Z actor to get minimal time with his brood, but they now appear to have reached an amicable agreement.
Earlier this year, Jolie - who married Brad in 2014 - was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.
The judge told her at the time: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."
