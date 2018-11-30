Zuma back in court in bid to halt prosecution against him

The former president is seeking to have the prosecution against him permanently stopped, arguing that there’s been a political conspiracy against him.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma will be appearing in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday morning where his corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering case is likely to be postponed.

Zuma’s new lawyers submitted an application for a permanent stay of prosecution two weeks ago. The courts will now have to decide if he should stand trial.

Zuma is expected to appear in court for a fourth time, where the matter is likely to stand down since the latest application was brought before the courts.

Since his last appearance, Zuma’s lawyers submitted a 300-page affidavit arguing why he should not be prosecuted, citing a significant delay in the start of the trial and a political conspiracy against him.

A date for oral arguments to be heard in court is expected to be set down on Friday. Before that, however, the State prosecution team must also respond in writing to the arguments made by Zuma’s lawyers.

The former president’s co-accused, French arms company Thales, has also submitted a similar application calling for the prosecution to be permanently set aside.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)