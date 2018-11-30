Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence

The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.

JOHANNESBURG - Young activists have called on society to put an end to victim shaming and the policing of women's bodies.

They've held a silent protest outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday.

The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.

She says society needs to understand that rape is never the victim's fault.

“Men in society fear going to jail, but as a woman, the biggest fear you have is leaving your personal space because it can even happen at home. Simply leaving your personal space, it’s a fear today in society.”

