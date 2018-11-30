Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence
The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.
JOHANNESBURG - Young activists have called on society to put an end to victim shaming and the policing of women's bodies.
They've held a silent protest outside the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Friday.
#16DaysOfActivism #NotInMyName #ZulaikhaPatel protesters holding up placards as they stand in the road. AJ pic.twitter.com/RljNZhIAFW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2018
She says society needs to understand that rape is never the victim's fault.
“Men in society fear going to jail, but as a woman, the biggest fear you have is leaving your personal space because it can even happen at home. Simply leaving your personal space, it’s a fear today in society.”
#16DaysOfActivism #NotInMyName #ZulaikhaPatel protesters setting up outside Pretoria Magistrates court. pic.twitter.com/YvLoPkfvR3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 30, 2018
WATCH: 'When I leave home, I might come back in a black bag'
